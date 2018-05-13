4 AMERICAN GUESTS robbed in Pangasinan

SAN FABIAN, Pangasinan: Police are conducting investigation into the robbery incident that victimized four American citizens divested with their personal belongings and cash of more than P700,000 by unidentified suspects at a resort here in Barangay Mabilao on Friday night. Chief Insp. Arvin Jacob, town chief of police, identified the victims as Sandra Naugler Duelks, from Florida, USA; Virginia Irane Leveto of New Jersey and couple Richard Larry Linder and Margie from California, USA. Jacob said the victims arrived in the country last week and occupied two rooms at Happy Ripples Beach Resort here to attend the wedding of their Filipino friends in Barangay Bolasi. They left their locked rooms for a wedding rehearsal in the morning but when they returned at about 8 p.m., they found the padlock forcibly opened and their personal belongings gone. Taken from Leveto and Duelks were $1,800, P120,000 and 500 Euros cash, including a tablet, their passports, visa and driver’s license.

The laptop, $600 cash, black bag containing undetermined amount of money with assorted jewelry credit cards owned by couple Richard and Margie were also missing. Both Richard and Margie are reportedly working with the US military camps. Salvador Singson-de Guzman, president of the local citizens movement against corruption and criminality, said this was not the first time that a robbery incident happened in the resort. He said several other cases of robbery victimizing foreign guests have been reported to the resort management but were allegedly not acted upon.