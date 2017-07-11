FOUR of seven individuals bearing the surname “Maute” were found to have links to “rebellion” in Mindanao following their arrest at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Monday, a military spokesman said on Tuesday.

The seven were stopped from leaving the country for Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

At a press briefing, Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, spokesman for the AFP, said that one of the four was even included in the Department of National Defense’s Arrest Order No. 2.

The seven “Mautes” were also suspected of having links to the Islamic State-linked Maute group that laid siege in Marawi City on May 23, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao.

Padilla said the seven were also included in the Bureau of Immigration and Deportation services’ (BID) watchlist.

“From the [background]check, the four are positive [for being linked with rebellion in Mindanao]and they were stopped from boarding and were not allowed to flee from the airport,” he told reporters.

One of the four passengers, who is included in the DND’s second arrest order, will face charges before an appropriate court.

In June, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana released two arrest orders bearing at least 200 names of persons involved with the rebellion in Mindanao.

However, Padilla also clarified that those who were stopped at NAIA were not directly involved in the ongoing siege in Marawi City, but could have been providing financial support to the terrorists.

“The arrest order number 2 specifically mentions only their participation in the rebellion [in Mindanao], as to their exact participation is not known to me, but being part of a rebellion is a crime and hence, they are being arrested because of that,” he said.