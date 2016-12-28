4 arrested with P20-M shabu in Bukidnon

FOUR suspects were arrested with some P20 million worth of shabu in a checkpoint at Zone 3, Barangay Impalutao, Impasugong town in Bukidnon on Tuesday. Chief Supt. Roel Obusan. Criminal Investigation and Detection Group director, identified the arrested suspects as Nahar Apam, Sohud Salik, Tho Tha and Jomari Akmad. Obusan said the shabu was found inside a suspected stolen Toyota Altis Sedan, packed in12 plastics of at least two kilos and 225 grams. Aside from shabu, police operatives also seized a caliber 45 pistol, several rounds of ammunition and P1,450 cash.