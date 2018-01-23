Tuesday, January 23, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    4 arrested in Quezon City buy-bust operation

    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    FOUR drug suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Quezon City, police said on Tuesday.

    They were identified as Ma. Cristina Sy, 38; Abselon Mendoy, 19; Joel de Ocampo, 34; and Ronald Ong, 35.

    De Ocampo and Ong were arrested at 9:25 p.m. along Payatas Road on Monday when they were originally flagged down by police for riding a motorcycle without helmets in violation of Republic Act 10054 or the Motorcycle Act of 2009.

    A body search on the two revealed two plastic sachets of shabu that resulted in their arrest.


    Mendoy and Sy were arrested separately — Mendoy at about 8 p.m. in Barangay Payatas while Sy at about 7 p.m. along Pitong Gatang St. in Barangay Batasan.

    Seized from the two were three sachets of shabu and buy-bust money.

    The suspects were charged for violating RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA

     

