4 Bacolod village chairmen face DQ cases

BACOLOD CITY: Three winning and one losing incumbent barangay (village) chairmen in this city are facing disqualification complaints for allegedly receiving financial assistance from the city government.

The complaints, obtained by The Manila Times, were filed against re-elected village chairmen Jose Ma. Leandro De Leon of Barangay Vista Alegre, Rossini Distrito of Barangay Singcang-Airport and Leah Palma of Barangay Punta Taytay, as well as Leonilo Colegado of Barangay 41, who lost his reelection bid.

The separate complaints were filed by Emmanuel Rectra, Salvacion Penuela, Rogelio Ermeo and Rufino Alcala last May 11 before the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

The complainants alleged that the four village chairmen violated Section 38, Article 6 of the Omnibus Election Code which states that “barangay election shall be nonpartisan and shall be conducted in an expeditious and inexpensive manner.”

The financial assistance was allegedly in the form of cleanup activities, like drainage de-clogging under Sangguniang Panlungsod (City Council) Resolution 411 dated April 4, 2018.

The Bacolod City government released financial aid ranging from P140,000 to P320,000 to 25 villages. Among these were Barangay Vista Alegre, which got P200,000; Barangay 41 – P140,000; Singcang-Airport – P320,000 and Barangay Punta Taytay – P200,000.

Meanwhile, Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairman of the city council committee on laws, ordinances and good government, said the complaints have no “legal basis,” calling them “purely politicking and harassment.”