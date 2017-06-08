4 BIFF bandits killed in Maguindanao clash

Four members of the Bangsomoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed in an encounter with troops of the Philippine Army’s 601st Infantry Brigade, the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division reported on Thursday.

The slain BIFF members were identified as Ali Abdul Malik, Badrunin Kalun Mabang, Mohaiden Mando and a certain Badrodin Haron, who was left behind by his companions carrying a black flag.

The gunbattle took place at Barangay Pusao, Shariff Saydona Mustapha in Maguindanao on Wednesday, or three days after a clash between the Army and the BIFF on Sunday.

The bandits withdrew after four hours of firefight with government troops.

Based on the Army’s information from civilians, six soldiers were also killed during the Wednesday clash.