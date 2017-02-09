4 BJMP officers in Negros sacked

Four jail officers, including a warden of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental, were removed from their posts after a female inmate complained of sexual abused. Senior Supt Hernan Grande, director of BJMP-Negros Island Region (BJMP-NIR), ordered the sacking of jail warden, Insp. Gerald Diano and his deputy, Senior Jail Officer 4 Benjie Dimasuhid for command responsibility, as well as the two accused jail officers whose names were withheld pending an investigation. BJMP-NIR spokesman, Insp. Mar Louie Salcedo, said the two jail officers were transferred to the regional office while Dimasuhid and Diano were moved to BJMP in Bayawan City and Kabankalan City, respectively. In a complaint filed before the Women’s and Children’s desk of Sipalay City Police Station, the female inmate claimed she was sexually abused by a jail officer, who was having a drinking session with his colleague. Salcedo said he cannot confirm yet if the abuse happened inside the jail, adding that the incident was reported by the woman’s partner, also an inmate.