4 cabinet members get CA confirmation

THE powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed on Wednesday the ad interim appointments of four cabinet members, including the head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi was the first to get the commission’s approval, followed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez.

Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito backed Cusi’s confirmation, saying the latter could come up with solutions that would help bring down the cost of electricity and find other sources of energy.

All members of the CA supported Dominguez.

Senate minority leader Ralph Recto described the finance chief as “the Pacifier who brings a tranquilizing effect when business gets the jitters.”

“His mere presence alone in the Cabinet is enough to calm the market and assure investors whenever The Punisher throws a tantrum,” Recto said.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello also breezed through the CA along with the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) head Martin Andanar.

CA members had a lengthy discussion over Andanar’s confirmation after Senate President Pro-tempore Franklin Drilon asked if there is a need for the nominee to be subjected to CA proceedings.

Drilon said the power of the CA is limited to officials enumerated by the Constitution and the PCOO is not included in the list.

But Rep. Rodolfo C. Albano 3rd explained that they panel has to act on it because Malacañang submitted Andanar’s name to the commission.