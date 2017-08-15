4 Calabarzon chiefs of police sacked

CAMP VICEENTE LIM, Laguna: Four Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) chiefs of police were removed from their posts effective Friday, August 11, for failure to stop illegal numbers games in their respective jurisdictions.

In Batangas, Supt. Carlos Barde was sacked as Lipa City chief of police and Supt. Geovanny Emerick Sibalo as chief of the Santo Tomas Municipal Police Station.

The Laguna Police Provincial Office removed two of its chiefs of police: Supt. Ronan Claravall, of the San Pablo City Police Station and Supt. Zeric Soriano, of the San Pedro Municipal Police Station.

The sackling of the four police chiefs was in line with a pronouncement of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief and Director General Ronald de la Rosa to remove from their posts unit commanders across the country if after 15 days they fail to stop the illegal numbers games in their areas of responsibility.

Police Regional Office 4A Regional Director and Chief Supt. Mao Aplasca, said, “The day I assumed the position as Calabarzon’s regional director, I have been very vocal about my desire to eradicate the illegal numbers games in the region.”

“Prior to the directive of the chief of the PNP, we had started this campaign and we are progressively gaining results. But despite the reminders, unfortunately there are still chiefs of police who fall short of the directive,” the regional director added.

The war on illegal gambling is one of the priorities of the Duterte administration that issued Executive Order 13 ordering the PNP and other concerned agencies to work together and intensify their efforts in curbing illegal gambling.

Meanwhile, the four chiefs of police removed from their posts are now in the Provincial Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in their respective police provincial offices and will face administrative proceedings to assess the extent of their liabilities.