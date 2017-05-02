4 CAUGHT SNIFFING SHABU IN ANTIPOLO

FOUR suspected drug users were caught in the act of sniffing shabu during a buy bust in Barangay San Isidro, Antipolo City on Monday afternoon. Supt. Ruben Andiso, Antipolo police chief, identified the arrested suspects as Adela Clarianes, 57; Jerome Santo Tomas, 21; Mark Joseph Partoza, 32, and Cristina Cruz, 47, all of Antipolo City. They were arrested during a buy-bust conducted by elements of the Antipolo City Police Station’s Anti-illegal Drugs Unit at Block 45, Lot 17, Bagong Nayon 2, Barangay San Isidro at about 1:30 p.m. Recovered from them were three sachets of shabu and several drug paraphernalia.

NEIL A. ALCOBER