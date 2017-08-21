4 cops in Caloocan teen’s death relieved, placed under ‘restrictive custody’

THE four policemen who were tagged in the killing of a teen during a police anti-criminality operation in Caloocan City last week were relieved from their posts and placed under restrictive custody, an official said on Monday.

“They are now relieved while under restrictive custody as we wait for cases to be filed against them,” said Philippine National Police (PNP) Spokesman Dionardo Carlos in a press conference at the Camp Crame national headquarters in Quezon City.

The four were identified as Chief Inspector Amor Cerillo, PO3 Arnel Oares, PO1 Jeremias Pereda, and PO1 Jerwin Cruz”.

Director Oscar Albayalde of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) issued the order, a day after Senior Supt Chito Bersaluna, Caloocan police chief, was relieved from his post.

The PNP said this would guarantee “utmost impartiality” in the investigation.

Kian Loyd de los Santos, 17, was gunned down during the “one-time, big’-time” operations in Caloocan City last week. He was one of several who were linked to the illegal drug trade. He was identified as a “drug courier”, which his parents have denied.

Authorities said de los Santos fought back but witnesses’ statements and footage from a closed circuit television showed otherwise.

Further investigation also showed that de los Santos was not also on the list of suspected drug pushers and users made by the barangay.

Six alleged criminals, including del los Santos, were killed in overnight raids around Metro Manila.

In Bulacan, police killed 32 suspects while 25, including 14 pushers”, were shot dead in Manila. De los Santos was a victim of the operations in the Camanava (Caloocan- Malabon-Navotas-Valenzuela) area. RJ CARBONELL