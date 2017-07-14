4-day metro ‘shake drill’ kicks off today; expect heavy traffic–MMDA

EXPECT heavy traffic over the next four days as the Metro Manila “shake drill” kicks off this Friday, a consultant for the Metropolitan Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

Ramon Santiago said each day would involve a different scenario that partner local government units (LGUs) would play out.

Santiago said to carry this out, Metro Manila would be divided into four quadrants where disaster situations would be simulated: the east would simulate building and bridge damage; the west, fire and bridge damage; both north and south, bridge damage.

These disaster scenarios would be played out at: Veterans Hospital in Quezon City for the north quadrant; Villamor Airbase in Pasay City for the south quadrant; the LRT depot in Santola, Pasig for the east quadrant; and the Intramuros golf course in Manila for the west quadrant.

Command centers will be set up at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in the north; Marikina Boys Town, Red Cross compound, LRT Santolan in the east; Intramuros golf course, west; and Villamor Airbase, south.

For this Friday, all government agencies will simulate a power outage. Radio and television stations will broadcast an earthquake alarm to signal the start of the drill, the MMDA said.

The MMDA said the drill could cause traffic jams and the public should be prepared for power and telecom disruptions.

Roads to Ortigas will be closed at 2 p.m. for the drill at 4 p.m., the MMDA said. JOVILAND RITA