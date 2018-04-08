4 days left for Kuwait OFWs to seek amnesty

At least 6,500 overstaying overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait have not yet sign up for repatriation and they only have until April 12 to do so, according to the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait.

This would mean that the embassy needs to process more than 1,500 amnesty applicants a day, until Thursday, for it to be able to accommodate everyone.

Philippine Ambassador to Kuwait Renato Villa earlier reiterated his appeal to overstaying Filipinos in the Gulf state to register as soon as possible and not wait until the last minute because they may not be entertained anymore.

According to Villa, there are more than 10,000 overstaying and “runaway” Filipinos based on data from the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait and over 4,100 have been repatriated since January.

In February, the Kuwaiti government agreed to extend the amnesty offered to overstaying Filipinos to April 22, from February 21.

The decision was made after Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano formally conveyed the extension request to Kuwaiti Ambassador to Manila Musaed Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh.

Villa said the embassy set an earlier deadline to make sure that all necessary documents and clearances would be processed before the end of the amnesty program set by the Kuwaiti government.

He said the processing of documents needed for repatriation would take 10 days and they also anticipated the practice of most applicants to do things at the last minute.

Villa said those who would not be able to avail of the program would be subjected to arrest, fine and lifetime ban in Kuwait starting April 22.

Embassy officials have been appealing to undocumented Filipinos in Kuwait to register early in order to avail of the amnesty and avoid being the subject of a crackdown by the Kuwaiti government.

They made the appeal after noticing a decline in the number of registrants from the time that the Kuwaiti government announced the extension.

There were even days when there were no applicants, the embassy said.