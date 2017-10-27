4 dead, 10 injured as trailer crashes in QC

AT least four people were killed and 10 others were injured after a 22-wheeler truck crashed into nine other vehicles along the San Mateo-Batasan Road in Quezon City yesterday afternoon, police said.

Advertisements

In a live television interview, Supt. Rossel Cejas, chief of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 6, said those who were injured, including the truck driver’s porter, were immediately brought to nearby hospitals.

The truck driver and the victims have yet to be identified.

The driver, who surrendered following the accident, was placed immediately under police custody. Police said the driver could face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property.

Quoting the driver, Cejas said the truck, which was carrying steel, came from the pier and was traveling along the San Mateo Road when it lost its brakes.

“It crashed into several vehicles and it lost its balance, causing its steel cargo to fall off the truck,” Cejas said.

Police said some of the vehicles involved in the accident included a jeep, two tricycles and two motorcycles.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety and the QCPD Station 6 conducted clearing operations.