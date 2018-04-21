4 dead, 8 injured as van falls off deep ravine in Benguet

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet: Four persons died while eight others were injured when a private van fell off a 12-meter ravine at Sitio Guesset, Bokod, on Thursday night. Senior Supt. Lyndon Mencio, Benguet Provincial Police director, identified the fatalities as Gemalyn Lorenzo, 28, of Ucab, Itogon; Antonio Antero Bulay, 65, of Dadaay, Alilem, Ilocos Sur; Alfredo Bulay, 80, also of Alilem, Ilocos Sur; and Julie Valencia Umba-as, 52, with no known address. All three died instantly while Alfredo died while undergoing treatment at Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center. The injured were identified as Jeralyn Peralta Sab-it, 30; Nelly Joy Yamoyam Soriano, 61, both of Barangay Loakan, Baguio City; Julius Binay-an, 43, and Ela Sab-it Binay-an, 2, both of Magsaysay Avenue, Baguio City; Fe Consuelo Soriano, 34, of Lower Kitma-Bakakeng, Baguio City; Arsenio Lorenso, 60, of Ucab, Itogon; and Corazon Binay-an Bulay, 63, of Alilem, Ilocos Sur. Joseph Gabino, 47, of Barangay San Vicente, Baguio City, driver of the vehicle was also injured. Police said the victims, who came from Baguio City, were en route to Madela, Quirino province, to attend a family reunion and a wedding when the accident happened. Gabino told investigators that they were descending on a sharp curve when he lost control of the vehicle and fell off the ravine.