4 dead as fire hits Manila Pavilion Hotel

FOUR people died in the fire that hit the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel and Casino on Sunday, authorities said on Sunday.

Supt. Erwin Margarejo, spokesman for the Manila Police District (MPD), identified two of the four as Jun Evangelista, hotel’s treasury officer; and Bill de Castro, a security intern.

In a live radio interview, Johnny Yu, Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office director (MDRRMO), said the four fatalities were among the 10 who were rushed to the Manila Doctors’ Hospital. The four were declared dead on arrival.

Yu said about 20 more people were trapped inside the hotel as rescuers scoured the building.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the roads leading to the hotel — UN Avenue, Maria Orosa and Kalaw Avenue.

Sen. Richard Gordon, who also heads the Philippine National Red Cross, tweeted that the fire, which broke out at about 9:30 a.m., was raised to fifth alarm at about 10 a.m.

“PRC currently responding to a fire that broke at Manila Pavilion Hotel. Our team dispatched two ambulance units and one fire truck. Status of fire was raised to fifth alarm as of 10:10 a.m.,” said Gordon.

Gordon said the PRC also helped in treating the victims on site.

A separate radio report said the cause of the fire has not been determined although initial reports said it could have been because of ongoing welding work on the second floor of the 22-story building. WITH REPORTS FROM RAADEE SAUSA, ARIC JOHN SY CUA