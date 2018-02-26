4 dead in Leicester explosion

LONDON: Four people were killed in an explosion and fire at a three-storey building in the central English city of Leicester, police said on Monday. The Leicestershire Police said in a statement that “there are four confirmed fatalities and four people remain in hospital, one with serious injuries.” Officers said there was no indication the explosion was related to terrorism but the cause had yet to be determined. Firefighters worked through the night to control the blaze, which tore through the building in a residential area west of Leicester’s city center. Police Superintendent Shane O’Neill warned that the toll may yet rise further. He said they believe that there may be people who have not yet been accounted fro and that rescue efforts continue.

AFP