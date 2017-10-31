4 dead as Rohingya refugee boat sinks off Bangladesh

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: An overcrowded boat ferrying Rohingya refugees from Myanmar capsized Tuesday off the coast of Bangladesh, police said, killing at least four people on board. Police said the vessel sank in rough weather as it approached the coast near Shamlapur village, where thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar have arrived by boat since August. “There were at least 33 people in the small trawler, which capsized after it was caught in high waves and bad weather,” local police chief Abul Khair told AFP. He said one person was found dead at the scene while six others were rushed to hospital in a critical condition, where three later died. The rest were dragged ashore or managed to swim to safety, Khair added.

AFP