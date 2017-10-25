4 die, 10 injured in Tarlac accident

CAPAS, Tarlac: At least four people, three of them from this province, died and 10 others were injured when a passenger jeepney collided with a truck at about midnight on Tuesday in Barangay Estrada here.

Killed in the accident were Bernardo Miclat of Cut-Cut 1st in Capas; Adrian Pabustan of Barangay Dolores, also in Capas ; Juvylyn Cariaga of Balaoang in Paniqui town, all in Tarlac; and an unidentified truck passenger. They were pronounced dead-on- arrival in different hospitals.

The names of the wounded passengers were not immediately known.

Initial investigation showed the truck, driven by Camlon Mangila of Barangay Planas in Porac, Pampanga, attempted to overtake a vehicle while on its way north bound but collided head on with the jeepney being driven by Ferdinand Ambrocio of San Nicolas in Bamban, Tarlac.

Witnesses said the truck occupied the opposite lane as it tried to overtake along the Capas-Tarlac boundary when it slammed on the incoming jeepney.