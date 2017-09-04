4 die in negros sunday killings

Share Email Shares 0

BACOLOD CITY: Four people were killed, three of them hacked to death while two others were seriously wounded, in separate incidents in the towns of La Castella and Binalbagan, Negros Occidental on Sunday. Killed on the spot from multiple hack wounds were Luis Solis, 39; his 11-year-old son Marcelino and six-year-old daughter Lady Eloisa; while his common-law wife Jennifer Caratayo, 27, and Lourence Andrew, 13, survived and brought to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital in Bacolod City. Police identified the suspect as Richard Paqueroa, 27, a cousin of Solis who surrendered after he went on hacking spree in Sitio Cambunay, Barangay Cabacungan, La Castellana. He told Radyo Bandera-Bacolod while detained at the police station that he did not know what happened and why he hacked to death his relatives. Chief Insp. Irma Teoxon, town’s police chief, said the incident could have been triggered by land conflict and old grudges. Similarly, Rolando Hemoso, 50, of Barangay Guintubhan in nearby Isabela town was gunned down along the national highway in Barangay Marina, Binalbagan town. Chief Insp. Anthony Grande, Binalbagan police chief, said eyewitnesses saw the victim alighting from a private vehicle when he gunned down by the driver who remains unidentified. The gunman immediately fled after shooting the victim.