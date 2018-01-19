4 domestic flights cancelled because of bad weather

FOUR domestic flights were cancelled because of bad weather on Friday, aviation authorities announced.

These are: Cebu Pacific 5J321 (Manila-Legazpi) and its return flight 5J322 (Legazpi-Manila); 5J106 (Manila-Tuguegarao) and 5J107 (Tuguegarao-Manila).

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and Cebgo flights to and from Tacloban City resumed operations.

However, flights between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. will be delayed due to ongoing repairs at the runway, CEB said in an advisory.

Cebu Pacific management said, “Passengers on flights that were rescheduled have been informed.”

CEB added that guests that have been affected by the changes, may opt to take any of the following options:

– Re-route to the nearest alternate airports

– Rebook at a later travel date within 30 days, free of charge

– Get a full refund

– Place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use. BENJIE L. VERGARA