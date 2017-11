FOUR domestic flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminal 3 were cancelled due to bad weather.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said Cebu Pacific Air cancelled its Manila-Tuguegarao (5J504), Tuguegarao-Manila (5J505) and another Manila-Tuguegarao (5J506) and Tuguegarao-Manila (5J507) flights.

Affected passengers were advised to coordinate with the airline for rebooking. BENJIE VERGARA