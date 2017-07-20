FOUR domestic flights of Cebgo were cancelled on Thursday due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

Cancelled were DG6117 (Manila-Naga) and its return flight DG6118 (Naga-Manila). Also cancelled are DG6041 (Manila-Busuanga) and DG6042 (Busuanga-Manila).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its forecast that cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms would be experienced over Metro Manila, Bicol, Mimaropa, Calabarzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Aurora, Bataan and Zambales. BENJIE L. VERGARA