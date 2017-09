THE Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced that four domestic flights were cancelled due to inclement weather.

The flights were Cebu Pacific Air 5J821 (Manila-Virac) and 5J822 (Virac-Manila).

Also, PAL Express grounded its Manila-Naga 2P2265 and its return flight Naga-Manila 2P2266. BENJIE L. VERGARA