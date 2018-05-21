4 drug suspects arrested in buy-bust operation in Laguna

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna – Four drug suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation here, Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, regional director of the provincial regional office (PRO) of Calabarzon.

Domingo Glodo, Romnick Liberato, Marcelino Archeta and an unidentified surrenderee were arrested by the Drug Enforcement Team of the Calamba City Police under Senior Supt Kirby Kraft, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 4A, Eleazar said.

The operation also resulted in the confiscation of eight sachets of suspected “shabu,” drug paraphernalia and marked money used in the buy-bust operation.

The suspects are now under the custody of Calamba City Police and will be brought here in Barangay Mayapa, Calamba City, together with the recovered pieces of evidence for drug and laboratory tests. ROSELLE R. AQUINO