4 drug suspects killed in Calamba

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Four suspects, two of them high level targets (HVT) in several towns of Batangas, were killed after an encounter with police in Calamba City on Tuesday. Batangas Provincial Director Senior Supt. Leopoldo Cabanag said Provincial Intelligence Branch, Batangas Public Safety Company and Police Regional Office 4A Regional Intelligence Unit served warrants of arrest against the suspects at Barangay Parian in Calamba City when they were fired upon as they approach edtheir safehouse. Three of the suspects were identified as Arnulfo de Silva, Eman Cabrera, Renando Vergara while the other one was unidentified. They all died while being treated at Calamba Doctors Hospital. Cabanag said De Silva is listed as Level 2 HVT on illegal drugs operating in Batangas while Cabrera, another HVT, is also wanted for murder in Calatagan town. Recovered from the suspects were five sachets of shabu, a hand grenade, two caliber 38 revolvers and two caliber 45 pistols.