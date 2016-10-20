4 drug suspects slain in Manila Buy-Busts

Police killed four drug suspects in separate buy-busts the past two days in Manila’s Tondo and Santa Cruz districts. In Santa Cruz on Thursday, Erwin Alfonso was killed after shooting it out with the police. A poseur-buyer was telling Alfonso that he wanted to purchase shabu from a drug dealer named Negro when the suspect said the policeman could buy it from him instead. But sensing that he was dealing with a lawman, the suspect drew a gun and fired but missed when the former tapped his hand. Another policeman shot and killed Alfonso. Recovered from the suspect was a pouch containing shabu. On Wednesday, Ariel Bordallo and Denver Insigne and Joselito Zamora also engaged the police in a shootout after realizing too that they were dealing with poseur-buyers. Recovered from Bordallo and Insigne were two caliber 38 revolvers and 14 sachets of suspected shabu and from Zamora three white crystals of suspected shabu.