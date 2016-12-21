4 fishermen missing in Celebes Sea, feared abducted

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Four Filipino fishermen were reported missing off Celebes Sea near Tawi-Tawi province in the Sulu Archipelago and feared to have been abducted.

The missing sailors – Noel Besconde, the ship’s captain, his mechanic Reyjim Rocabo, and crew Roy Ramos and Roel Liones – are working for the Ramona Fishing Corporation based in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

They were declared missing Tuesday by their company after their fishing boat FB Ramona 2 was found empty. The boat’s radio communication set and global positioning system were also stolen, according to a report submitted to authorities.

The company immediately dispatched another fishing boat, FB Melissa 2, to locate the crew, but failed to find them. They were feared abducted.

The Western Mindanao Command of the Philippine Army has alerted security forces in Tawi-Tawi, Basilan and Sulu provinces about the incident.

“The Joint Task Force Sulu already deployed forces to conduct search and the Naval Task Group Sulu was instructed to initiate appropriate action. Meanwhile, the Joint Task Forces Tawi-Tawi and Basilan were also alerted to conduct patrols,” Army spokesman Major Filemon Tan said.