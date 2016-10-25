4 who fought back at police killed

Four drug suspects who fought back at the police in a buy-bust in Quezon City on Thursday were killed after a brief gun fight. Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director and Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar identified the slain suspects as Ricardo Mamaril, alias “Iking,” who is on a drug watch list of Barangay San Antonio and a known drug courier/peddler in the area including Barangay Pag-asa; Mark Charlie Ang, alias “Chanchan,” 21, who is also on the watch list; Jeff Kenneth Firmarino, alias “Pipoy”; and Rey Dulin, a known drug dealer in the area. Eleazar said the suspects, subject of a buy-bust by the QCPD Station 2 headed by Supt. Igmedio Bernaldez at Hona Street Barangay Bagong Pag-asa, refused to surrender and instead fired at the police. Four other drug suspects were detained at Station 2: Mario Gumiran, 53; Jessa Mae Cabigaw, 20; Krista Melody Erediano, 26; and one male minor. All are residents of San Roque II, Barangay Bagong Pag-asa.