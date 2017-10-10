4 generals in the running for Armed Forces chief–Lorenzana

TWO Army soldiers, one from the Air Force and one from the Navy are vying for the highest position in the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

In a text message late Monday, Lorenzana said four three-star generals were “in the running” to replace the incumbent Eduardo Ano who would retire in 16 days.

The four are: Lt. Gen. Rey Leonardo Guerrero, commander of Eastern Mindanao Command (EastMinCom); Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., commander of Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom); Lt. Gen. Salvador Melchor B. Mison Jr., AFP vice chief of staff; and Vice Adm. Narciso Vingson Jr., deputy chief of staff of the AFP.

Guerrero and Galvez are from the Philippine Army, Mison from the Philippine Air Force; and Vingson from the Philippine Navy.

However, Guerrero and Mison are “mistahs” (classmates) in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) being both members of its “Maharlika” Class of 1984. Their upperclassman was Ano, who graduated in 1983.

Meanwhile, Galvez and Vingson graduated from the PMA in 1985 or the “Sandiwa” Class.

