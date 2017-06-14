4 high-value targets netted in Cagayan

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: Four high-value targets (HVT), including two village officials and a municipal employee, were arrested in separate operations here on Tuesday. Senior Supt. Warren Tolito, Cagayan police provincial director, identified the suspects as Nestor Obispo, 48, councilman of Barangay Magacan in Sanchez Mira town; Ariel Blanco, 32, councilman of Barangay Malalam-Malacabibi, Solana town; Miguel Pingad Jr., 48, municipal traffic enforcer of Iguig town; and Shelwin Ifurung, 39, of Barangay Balingit, Pamplona town. Police tagged Ifurung as a notorious street-level pusher in the locality. Recovered from the suspects were plastic sachets containing shabu and marked money.