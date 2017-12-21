4 hurt in Novaliches fire

Four persons were injured after a fire broke out in a residential area near Bagbag Public Market in Barangay Sauyo, Novaliches, Quezon City on Wednesday morning.

Justin Bayola, one of the injured, said his house was damaged by the blaze.

“We don’t know how we can start all over again. There’s nothing left,” he said.

The three other injured were Gina Basa, Luzviminda Osias, and Erik Casingan.

The blaze started at 7:55 a.m. and reached fourth alarm at 8:13 a.m., meaning at least 16 fire trucks are needed to control the blaze.

Fire marshal Delfin Gliani said an electrical short circuit caused the fire that destroyed 40 houses.

The victims are staying at the Bagbag Elementary School. The Quezon City Social Services Development Department will provide them food, mats and blankets.