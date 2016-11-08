4 illegal recruiters nabbed; 12 rescued in Butuan City

FOUR suspected illegal recruiters were arrested while 12 women were rescued during a police operation in a suburban village in Butuan City, Agusan del Norte recently. Chief Supt. Rolando Felix, Caraga police director, identified the arrested suspects as Jovelyn Melicor, 31 of Magallanes,Agusan del Norte; Joevelyn Recillam, 36, of Carmen town; Ma. Carmen Sumando, 25, of Pilar town; and Noli Ferrer, 29, of Butuan City. The suspects were arrested at D Manpower Services in Purok 7, Capitol Drive in Butuan City where 12 women overseas job applicants were also rescued. The women were from Surigao del Sur, Butuan City and Agusan del Sur and were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare Development.