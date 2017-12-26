4 Islamic freedom fighters killed, 5 injured in military airstrike in Maguindanao

FOUR members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed and five others were injured after the military launched an airstrike at Datu Unsay, Maguindanao on Monday night following the terror group’s attack in the same area, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Capt. Arvin Encinas of the Philippine Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the airstrike was in response to a reported attack by the BIFF at 9:40 p.m. on Datu Unsay where the extremist group burned two houses made of light materials in a Teduray community at Sitio Makon, Barangay Iginampong.

“Civilian residents of the community fled to Sitio Bagong of said [village]for safety and reported the incident to the nearest army’s detachment,” Encinas told reporters in a text message.

Based on intelligence reports collected on the ground, Encinas said that four BIFF members and five others were killed during the air attack. The bodies, however, are still subject for verification.

In a phone interview, Encinas said there were no civilian casualties since most of them were evacuated from the area where the bandits conducted its attack.

“Yes, they were all rescued from the houses and we responded more or less than an hour after the attack was reported to us by our communities,” Encinas told The Manila Times.

“[The four dead] was the only report we got from our ground troops. That was also based on what they have monitored on the ground,” he added. DEMPSEY REYES