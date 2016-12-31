4 kidnappers nabbed in Lanao Sur

FOUR alleged kidnappers were arrested by government security forces on Friday evening in a remote village in Marantao, Lanao del Sur. Reports reaching the Philippine National Police National Operation Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City (Metro Manila) said the suspects were arrested by joint operatives of the Northern Mindanao Police Office and the Army’s 65th Infantry Battalion. Senior Supt. Faro Antonio Olaguer, Lanao Del Sur Provincial Police Office director, said the suspected kidnappers were involved in a series of abductions in the province in the past six months. He said the suspects’ last known kidnapping activities took place in September and their victim was only released early in December 2016. Olaguer added the suspects’ identities were not immediately given pending follow-up operations against the group’s members.