4 killed, 54 nabbed in Bulacan drug bust

Four suspected drug pushers were killed while 54 other drug suspects were arrested while several illegal drugs, firearms and ammunition were recovered in the simultaneous Enhance Managing Police Operations (EMPO) on illegal drugs and loose firearms 35 buy-busts conducted by Bulacan Police on Thursday. Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan provincial police director, said two were killed in Norzagaray town, one in the City of San Jose Del Monte and one in Santa Maria town after they engaged operatives in a shootout. A total of 152 sachets of shabu weighing about 65.3319 grams, seven firearms, 18 ammunitions, and three hand grenades were seized in the operations.