4 killed in Batangas ROAD accident

LIPA CITY: Four people died, including a policeman, while eight others were injured when a 10-wheeler truck rammed two tricycles in Tanauan City, Batangas on Thursday morning. Tanauan police chief, Supt. Rene Mercado, identified the fatalities as Police Officer 3 Marqueses Valentino, assigned at Camp Vicente Lim in Laguna; Marbel Itoralde; Nanette Aton and Raymond Llenado. Injured were Juveline Kaye Castillo, Lalaine Gabriel, Vicente Castillo, John Rowell Macaraeg, Erwin Latarya, Jarneil Gatpayat, Charles Joshua Castillo and Lester John Salazar. The four victims were declared dead-on-arrival at CP Reyes Hospital and Mercado Hospital while the eight others were admitted for treatment. Report said the 10-wheeler truck (ACN 1309) driven by Richard Lozano was descending the road along Barangay Natatas when it lost control about 7 a.m. and ran over the two tricycles.

Tina Ganzon-Ozaeta