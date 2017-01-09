4 killed in Bulacan encounter

Two alleged drug pushers and two motorcycle thieves were killed in separate operations conducted by Santa Maria, Paombong and City of San Jose del Monte Police over the weekend. The Bulacan Police identified the slain suspects as Jay-R Salvador of Santa Maria town; Bryan Jumaquio, alias Noel, of Barangay Kapitangan in Paombong, Bulacan; Raymundo Olegario, 32, construction worker and Geronimo Morania, 39, both of Area G, Barangay Citrus, City of San Jose del Monte (CSJDM), Bulacan. Supt. Raniel Valones, Santa Maria chief of police, said an armed encounter ensued during a buy-bust conducted by the Anti- Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Group in Barangay Caypombo, Sta. Maria, Bulacan on Sunday. His unidentified companion escaped onboard a motorcycle. Also, Jumaquio was killed in an armed encounter when he drew and fired at operatives. His cohort escaped. Supt. Marlon Santos, CSJDM Police chief, reported that Olegario and Morania were killed during a firefight with the Intelligence operatives along BSU Road, Barangay Kaypian on Saturday.

The operatives were monitoring the area when they noticed the two who matched the suspects’ description who reportedly snatched a motorcycle. The suspects fired at law enforcers, triggering a firefight.