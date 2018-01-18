4 killed in jail shootout in Muntinlupa

AT least four people were killed in a shootout between personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and a still unidentified armed group in Muntinlupa City early Thursday morning.

In a text message, Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario of the Southern Police District (SPD) said the incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. at Barangay Tunasan in the city where two jail staff identified as JO1 Felino Salazar and Elmer Malibdao and two suspects were declared dead on arrival at the Medical Center of Muntinlupa.

Meanwhile, Apolinario said that they were now investigating a third BJMP personnel who was present at the crime scene.

“The personnel, who was armed with a short firearm, is now under police custody and is considered as a person of interest,” he said.

The police chief also said that they were now reviewing CCTV footages and statements of witnesses to determine the motive behind the shootout. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ