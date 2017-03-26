4 killed in Jolo grenade attack

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A grenade attack killed four people and injured over a dozen more in the southern Mindanao town of Jolo, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, a man was arrested shortly after the blast at a bakery store late Friday and initial investigation suggests the attack was connected to a feud between two families.

The attack was believed to be in retaliation for an earlier shooting of a child in the village of Busbus also in Jolo, capital of Sulu province.

The suspect, police said, is facing criminal charges.

Investigation is continuing and police were questioning the man on how he was able to acquire the grenade.