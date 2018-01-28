4 killed as ‘Tokhang’ resumes in Nueva Ecija

Four suspected drug dealers and users were killed in what appears to be an intense return of “Oplan Tokhang,” the police’s hard-pressed all-out drive against drug problems in Nueva Ecija.

The same police’s story of suspects fighting the authorities or anti-drug crusader out to help the government rid

the community of drug problems stayed, however.

Supt. Peter Madria, Gapan City chief of police, said his men reportedly engaged Eddie Boy Manalastas, tagged as notorious pusher, in a firefight after the suspect allegedly drew his caliber 45 pistol and fired at the poseur buyer during a buy-bust conducted with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents. Manalastas was killed in the alleged shootout.

Also on Saturday, three alleged drug users and notorious robbery suspects were killed in an encounter at a checkpoint in Cabanatuan City.

The slain victims were identified as Benjie Montefalco, 18; Reniel Galvez, 24; and Manuel Apelado, all of Barangay Cojuangco in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija.

Supt. Ponciano Zapra, Cabanatuan chief of police, said the suspects were flagged down at a checkpoint along Felipe Vergara Highway, Barangay Ibabao Bana but engaged the lawmen to a gun fight.

Recovered from the suspects were five plastic sachets of shabu, a caliber 38 revolver, two caliber 22 handgun, ammunition, cellphones and a gold necklace.