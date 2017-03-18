4 Maute members nabbed

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The military-led teams under Joint Task Force ZamPeLan (Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao) have arrested four members of the Maute Group, notorious for high crimes, and seized high powered firearms. Capt. Jo-Ann Petinglay, spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, identified the arrested suspects during the raid as Pao Panganga, a.k.a Pao Faizal; Alex Areg Bagul; Alisata Tumao Maute and Saadra Macapanton Madayan. The Joint Task Force ZamPeLan seized three high-powered firearms, a pistol, improvised explosive devices and drug paraphernalia. The suspects are wanted for kidnapping-for-ransom, gun-for-hire, car theft, extortion and illegal drugs trade in Lanao del Sur and Lanao del Norte. They were also tagged as suspects in the murder of Police Supt. Abner Wahab Santos, former PNP director of Marawi City. Petinglay added Panganga is involved in the series of kidnapping in Marawi City notably, the abduction of Omira Lotao, an employee of the Mindanao State University last March 5.