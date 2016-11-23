4 men found dead in Olongapo

OLONGAPO CITY, Zambales: Four unidentified men were found dead with gunshot wounds in separate locations here in what police believe as drug-related killings. One of the victims was found lying dead on a pavement along Katipunan Street in Barangay East Bajac-Bajac at 1 a.m. on Monday with three gunshot wounds in the head and wrapped in green plastic. At about 3 a.m. on the same date, two men, believed to be victims of summary execution, were found along an alley of Ardoin Street of the same barangay (village). Their heads were wrapped in garbage bag and their hands and feet tied. Their bodies bore gunshot wounds. The fourth victim was found on Coral and Simpson streets in Barangay Gordon Heights. The victim, about 5’6” in height, had a tribal tattoo on his right arm and a barbed wire tattoo on his left arm. A tie was tied around his neck and he had four gunshot wounds. All victims bore placards saying they are either drug pusher, addict/user or robber. The city police told The Manila Times that from July 1 to November 21, about 1,124 have surrendered in 180 operations conducted where 137 suspects were arrested, while 13 were killed in legitimate ope­rations. They also visited 1,236 houses during the period.