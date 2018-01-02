4 men storm Pasay hotel, steal P4M in valuables, P53,000 in cash

FOUR unidentified men stormed into a hotel in Pasay City shortly before dawn on Tuesday, running off with P53,000 in cash and over P4 million worth of valuables, according to reports, including a CCTV footage, from the hotel itself.

The video, copies of which were circulated on the internet, showed four suspects staging the robbery at about 3 a.m. at the Mabuhay Manor where they disarmed a security guard and pointed a gun at a Filipino-American guest identified as Dominador Castro who was checking out from the hotel at that time.

Reports said the robbers took Castro’s and his companion’s personal effects, estimated at P1.5 million.

Night auditor Rudy De Guzman said he was asked to give the combination to the hotel’s vault, but managed to hide its keys.

Instead, as CCTV footage showed, the suspects took P53,000 from the hotel’s front desk.

Another guest, Josie Castro Tadoy, was robbed of P50,000 in cash and belongings.

The suspects also took an undetermined number of mobile phones from hotel employees before fleeing the scene.

Supt. Gene Licud of the Pasay City Police said in a television interview that there were still no clear leads and the hotel was cooperating with police to track down the suspects.

De Guzman admitted that the security was “lax”.

Pasay City Police later said that it appeared that there was only one security guard in the 115-room hotel.

The Mabuhay Manor is located on F.B. Harrison, Pasay and a few minutes away from landmarks such as the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the National Museum. ARIC JOHN SY CUA