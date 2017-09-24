4 minors, 18 others fall in Cavite drug buy-busts

Twenty-two more suspects, including four minors, were added to the drug arrest tally in the cities of Dasmarinas, General Mariano Alvarez (GMA) and Silang and Cavite City.

The first of the four buy-busts was conducted on Saturday in Salawag, Dasmarinas, where a drug den owned by Emilita Castro, 60, was raided. This resulted in the arrest of 16 drug suspects, including four minors. Arrested were Dante Empeño, 47, Paul Martin, 32, Raffy de Gracia, 31, all of them including Castro listed as pushers and users; Cherrypink Ponteras, 24, Ruth Bernadeth Castro, 21, Michael Empeño, 33, JC Eparwa, 19, Michael Castro, 20, Mandy Castro, 22, Allan Algara, 25 and Jojo Empeño, 19, all listed as users; and four minors, “Nene,” 17, “Dexter,” 17, “Michael,” 17, and “Toto,” 16.

First to be arrested was Dante Empeño after he sold shabu to a police poseur- buyer, then the rest of the suspects inside the drug den were rounded up.

Police Officer 2 Renato Gravamen, officer in-charge, said they received multiple tips from officials of Sitio Bukid and other informants that Castro known as “Lola” owned a house that drug suspects from Salawag use as a meeting place for drug activities.

Gravamen added that the drug den owner also used the four minors as couriers and pushers.

They four are now in the custody of Dasmarinas City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Authorities seized 21 sachets of shabu from the suspects, three disposable lighters and other drug paraphernalia.

In GMA, officials of Barangay Ramon Cruz tipped off the city police of the suspects’ illegal drug activities, resulting in the arrest of Federico Pineda 51, Rogelio Pineda, 23, and Mark Henry Redoña, 37, all residents of the barangay (village).

Police first apprehended Federico after he sold shabu to a police poseur-buyer, then immediately arrested the rest of the suspects.

They seized six sachets of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

It was found that the father and son Pineda had already surrendered before but posted bail.

In Silang, two pushers, John Christopher Manaor, 31 and Rosauro Domingo, 37 were arrested at Barangay Poblacion 2.

Just after midnight in Cavite City, Geraldo Mendoza, 50, a fisherman from Barangay 42 C, was arrested after he sold shabu to another poseur-buyer.

Police confiscated from him a gram of shabu.

