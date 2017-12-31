4 nabbed in Quezon City drug-bust

FOUR people were arrested on Sunday after they were caught in possession of illegal drugs at a restaurant on Timog Avenue in Quezon City.

Nineteen small plastic sachets of 30-gram cocaine worth P300,000, ecstasy tablets worth P250,000, four bottles of Liquid Gama Hydroxyl Buteroyl amounting to P150,000 and marked money worth P100,000 were seized from the suspects, according to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Authorities also seized a Mazda 2 car with license plate ABE 7567, allegedly used by the suspects in delivering illegal drugs.

The suspects—a man and three women— were identified as Michael Karag, Nina Recio, Sarah Sibayan, and Dianne Strella.

Eleazar added that they would conduct continuous follow-up operations for the possible arrest of the main supplier.

The four were charged for violating Section 5 and Section 11 of RA 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In line with this, QCPD beefed up its operations and police surveillance on New Year’s Eve by adding more policemen from the 12 police stations in the city.

Eleazar said that aside from personnel of the District Public Safety Battalion, which included the Special Reaction Unit (formerly SWAT), Explosives and Ordinance Disposal, Tactical Motorcycle Riders, and Civil Disturbance Management, all policemen performing administrative duties at the District headquarters and stations would also be deployed to different strategic areas in Quezon City.

“Katulad ng mga ibang ahensiya ng gobyerno na kailangan ang serbisyo bente-kwatro oras, wala pong bakasyon ang ating mga pulis sa New Year upang tiyakin ang kaligtasan at seguridad ng ating mga kababayan laban sa mga criminal,” Eleazar said.

(Like the other government agencies whose services are required 24 hours, our policemen do not take a break during the New Year to ensure the safety and security of our citizens against criminals.)