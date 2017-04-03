4 nabbed in Taytay drug raid

POLICE arrested four suspects who are on a drug list during an operation in Taytay, Rizal recently. Arrested were Billy Joe Ria, Joan Disca, Maria Siony Tinbal and John Rey Morales who are allegedly known drug pushers in their village. Taytay police chief and Supt. Sammuel Delorino said a search warrant was issued by Judge Agripino Morga of San Pablo City Regional Trial Court Branch 29. Recovered from the suspects were three sachets of suspected shabu worth P450,000, two mobile phones, two digital weighing scales, an unknown caliber of firearm with four live bullets and P29,000 cash.