4 new Navotas villages to hold polls in May

Officials of the four new villages in Navotas City will be elected in May, Commission on Elections (Comelec) city officer Eric Torres said on Wednesday.

Torres said under the law, an election should be held 90 days after the holding of a plebiscite but since the country is set to hold barangay elections in May, the poll body decided to hold the election in the four new barangays on the same date.

Mayor John Rey Tiangco said in the event that the village election will again be postponed, a special election should be held for the purpose of filling up the position of barangay chairmen and barangay councilmen in the newly created barangay.

Majority of the residents in barangay North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS), Tangos and Tanza approved the creation of four villages in last week’s plebiscites.

Barangay NBBS was divided into three — Barangay NBBS Proper, NBBS Kaunlaran and NBBS Dagat-Dagatan, Barangay Tangos was split into Barangay Tangos North and Tangos South while Barangay Tanza was also divided into Tanza 1 and Tanza 2.

The city will now have 18 barangay.