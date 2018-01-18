 4 NPA rebels killed in clash with troops in Davao Oriental

FOUR members of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter with Philippine Army troops in Davao Oriental, the military said on Thursday.

Quoting the 28th Infantry Battalion (IB), Capt. Andrew Linao, spokesman for the 701st Infantry Brigade, said the encounter stemmed from reports that a group of communist rebels were “demanding money” from the community in Lupon, Davao Oriental.

Responding to the report, the 28th IB troopers moved to Marayag village but were fired upon by around 20 communist fighters, resulting in a 10-minute firefight.

Linao said the NPA members “fled to a forested area” and left their slain comrades. No soldiers were harmed from the encounter.

Recovered from the scene were four low-powered firearms and one improvised explosive device. DEMPSEY REYES