4 NPA rebels yield in Bukidnon

CAMP ALAGAR, Cagayan De Oro City: Four alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered with their firearms – an M16 rifle, a carbine rifle and a .22 caliber rifle equipped with a scope and suppressor – to law enforcers in Valencia City, Bukidnon. Police regional director in Northern Mindanao, Timoteo Pacleb, asked to withhold the names of the surrendered rebels for security reasons as they were presented to members of the local media here on Thursday morning. The rebels yielded a week after the military unearthed 67 plastic water containers filled with packed rice, medical supplies and assorted food items in Bulacao, a remote village in Barangay Concepcion in Valencia City.